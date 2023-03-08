Tarform Unveils All-Electric Raye Waterjet Capable of 50 MPH Top Speed

The personal watercraft market has been experiencing steady growth, and we’re seeing more and more companies dipping their toes into this segment, taking advantage of new technologies to provide riders with sustainable solutions to explore the waters of the world without compromising on performance and power.
Tarform Motorcycles, a Brooklyn-based company founded in 2016, is one of those companies. The startup has just taken the wraps off the concept design of an all-electric personal watercraft called Tarform Raye.
The “Motorcycles” in the startup’s name might confuse you a bit and make you wonder if there is maybe a mistake somewhere. No, there isn’t. The brainchild of Taras Kravtchouk, a passionate rider and industrial design specialist, the company started as a motorcycle manufacturing venture and brought the 3D-printed Luna bike into being. It seems they are now leveraging the knowledge and expertise they gained from building the two-wheeler to create an electric PWC.
The Raye jet ski combines biomorphic design, plant-based materials, and modular technology. Blending high performance with excellent handling, Tarform plans to create a lightweight electric watercraft that will emulate the experience of riding an e-motorcycle but on water.
The renderings they have revealed so far show a black watercraft boasting a sleek design with smooth, curved lines inspired by manta rays. The aerodynamic body will help it cut through the water and provide a faster, smoother, and more efficient ride.
Thrust will come from an electric water jet propulsion system that will propel the Raye to a maximum speed of 43.4 knots (50 mph/ 80 kph). Two different power and range configurations will be made available, namely a 52.2 kW (70 hp) base model capable of one hour of ride time and an 89.5 kW (120 hp) variant providing two hours of range per charge.
The Raye jet ski’s saddle provides enough room to accommodate the driver and a passenger, and the former will be able to handle the craft via a set of handlebars with an integrated digital display.
It will operate the same proprietary operating system used on the Tarform Luna bike and will support over-the-air updates, machine learning, and sensor technology.
A release date has not yet been set, but Tarform says prospective buyers will be able to add their personal touch to the watercraft through a range of customization options. Pricing is expected to start at $68,000, and interested customers can register their interest on the company’s website to receive updates.
At the moment, the Tarform Raye electric watercraft is just a concept in the early stages of development, which means the final design and features are not yet decided upon, so some of its specs may change before it reaches production.
