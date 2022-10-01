Talons Over the Florida Panhandle Are Not As Rare of a Sight as You'd Think

The state of Florida is officially home to seven U.S. Air Force (USAF) bases, out of a total of 20 military installations (including the Kennedy Space Center), according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. That means there are plenty of opportunities for the people living there to see amazing aircraft in action.
One of the most important such bases is Eglin Air Force Base, home to two fighter wings (33rd and 53rd), two specialized wings (350th spectrum warfare, 919th special operations), and the famous 96th Test Wing, presently busy putting the F-15EX Eagle II through its paces.
The base has also become more recently home to the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, and these guys use for their dealings one of the most famous trainers out there, the aging T-38 Talon.
It’s a formation of four of these machines we’re bringing under the spotlight this Sunday as part of our Photo of the Day coverage, thanks to a pic snapped by an airman back in August, but only recently made public by the USAF.
The image shows no less than four Talons flying formation over a portion of the Florida Panhandle, looking simply incredible with the blue-green waters and stretches of inhabited land as a background.
Although unique in our coverage of military gear in action, the shot shows something that, at least for some of the Florida residents, is a relatively common occurrence.
It won’t be for long, though, as the Talon is about to be retired in favor of the much more modern T-7A Red Hawk, currently being put together by Boeing. The aerospace company just selected earlier is September the supplier for mission-management processors, which will wear the logos of defense contractor L3Harris.
As per the available info, there will be some 351 Red Hawk made, to replace (and then some) the existing Talons.
