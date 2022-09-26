F-22 Raptors, Soldiers and a Wall of Fire Make It Look Like War Has Reached Hawaii

There are several things in this world military people tend to experience a hell of a lot more than us civilians. Take explosions, for instance: while most humans never get to see one in their entire lifetime, soldiers have to deal with them on a relatively constant basis, either in training or in combat.
If you’ve ever been to an air show, then you know the people behind some of them like to turn to pyrotechnics as well, in a bit to give the onlookers a sense of war. We’re talking about those ground-based explosions, at times synced to the passing overhead of this or that airplane.
Air Force people like to call some of these explosions a wall of fire, because, well, that’s in essence what we’re dealing with. And while the blasts and the resulting orange flames can leave civilians in awe, their mouths open, soldiers and gear are so used to it they look utterly undisturbed when such things happen.
For exemplification, take a look at the main pic of this piece, recently released by the U.S. Air Force (USAF). It shows a still from the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show held at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii back in mid-August.
Front and center we get the unmistakable shapes of two F-22 Raptors. Behind them, a number of service members, in combat stances. Neither men nor machines seem too impressed by the rising wall of fire exploding not that far behind them.
The pic makes an impressive entry in our Photo of the Day section, but as one who has experienced first-hand such a display, I must admit it doesn’t do the wall of fire justice. So, if you’re planning to see such a thing yourself, make sure to check if the air show you intend on visiting has such a display planned.
