Take a Trip to Georgia Next Month, Watch the A-10 Thunderbolt in Action

The A-10 Thunderbolt is a close-air-support attack aircraft, and it is not a common view at airshows, except for the A-10 Demonstration Flight Team. 7 photos



Senior Airman Stephens said that "We're super excited to be able to share the A-10 with the northwest Georgia community and demonstrate its combat capabilities in an area that we all know and love" and added that "It is a great opportunity for me and the other team members to be able to return to the area where we all grew up. We look forward to showcasing what we do as we travel to air shows across the country."



Fullam joined the U.S. Air Force as a tribute for his grandfathers, who fought in Vietnam and, moreover, for 2021, the



This year, the event will use a hybrid format, including a drive-in tailgate system and hill-top patio seating. Those who choose the parking will get a 10 by 20-foot spot (3x6m) for their vehicles and an adjacent area for enjoying the show.



Apart from the A-10 Demo Team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will attend the event, celebrating their 75th Anniversary as the headlining act, U.S. Army SOCOM Black Daggers, and U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster II. Ticket prices for general airfield parking are $150 for every day, and the organizer announced that the vehicles could not exceed 20 ft (6 m). The capacity of the cars will be counted by the number of seatbelts installed. Tickets must be purchased in advance; hence there will be no tickets sold at the Show.

