A-10 Warthog Looks at Home Back in the Sky, and Not on Some Highway

More on this:

1 Four A-10 Warthogs Is Not Something You Want to See Landing on a Highway

2 C-130J Super Hercules Is Arctic SWAT Poster Plane Flying Over Alaska

3 F-16 Fighting Falcon Taking Off Makes Colombian AFB Look Like a Blur

4 F-35A Lightning II Shows Its Sculpted Abs in the Clear Sky Over Alaska

5 KC-135 Stratotanker Rests Its Old Bones After Feeding F-22 Raptors Over Florida