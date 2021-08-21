Stria Shared Mobility System Explores the Way People Will Move Through Cities

Leave it to the growing minds of the younger generations to clean up the mess of current or older generations. This seems to be the case with the project Stria, a shared e-mobility platform design from the mind of Hong Kong based product and industrial designer, Cathy Wong.
Gifted with the ability to design everything from watches to board games, mech robots, cameras, and an array of other products, it was only a matter of time before this designer focused her attention on urban mobility. According to Wong, the design is aimed at a future aged population, but once you understand how the whole idea is wrapped up and delivered, you too, might feel like I did; happy to test it someday.
Now, the Stria is a two-part system. The first is the actual electric mobility (EMD) device itself. The beautiful thing about the EMD is that it features multiple functions, not just one. The first option, and one of the reasons why I don’t agree that this is aimed only at the elderly, is because the EMD can even be ridden like a skateboard, with no assisted support.
As mentioned, the Stria is an electric vehicle, but where the battery may be hidden is not mentioned, nor is the capacity of the EV. However, considering that the project is only in the rendering stage, there’s really no need to worry about that aspect, not currently anyway.
What is mentioned is that the EDM will be powered by a double brushless motor. While that may seem redundant, the designer states that the first motor is active during riding, while the second, smaller motor, is only active during certain movements and course adjustments.
I did mention this was a two-part story, so here goes. What sets the Stria project aside from other mobility vehicles is the way the EMD is stored. Instead of leaving them lying around on the streets, or at best, a charging station, each EMD is to be collected from its designated user by a shuttle-like parking structure.
That’s not all the app will be capable of either. To make the experience much easier, especially since this device is aimed at the elderly, through the application riders can select where they’d like their Stria delivered, track how far they’ve ridden, and even pause the ride time. This last feature is one that I find very useful in keeping money in your pocket.
Unlike other devices on the street today that continue to charge you even if you’re standing at a red light, the Stria system does not charge a single penny when it’s not moving, helping the elderly take full advantage of their pensions and plan that cruise trip.
Sure, it may not be a fully developed idea, but the future is sure to bring more and more of these designs as urban mobility expands. I wonder how weird things will get.
Gifted with the ability to design everything from watches to board games, mech robots, cameras, and an array of other products, it was only a matter of time before this designer focused her attention on urban mobility. According to Wong, the design is aimed at a future aged population, but once you understand how the whole idea is wrapped up and delivered, you too, might feel like I did; happy to test it someday.
Now, the Stria is a two-part system. The first is the actual electric mobility (EMD) device itself. The beautiful thing about the EMD is that it features multiple functions, not just one. The first option, and one of the reasons why I don’t agree that this is aimed only at the elderly, is because the EMD can even be ridden like a skateboard, with no assisted support.
As mentioned, the Stria is an electric vehicle, but where the battery may be hidden is not mentioned, nor is the capacity of the EV. However, considering that the project is only in the rendering stage, there’s really no need to worry about that aspect, not currently anyway.
What is mentioned is that the EDM will be powered by a double brushless motor. While that may seem redundant, the designer states that the first motor is active during riding, while the second, smaller motor, is only active during certain movements and course adjustments.
I did mention this was a two-part story, so here goes. What sets the Stria project aside from other mobility vehicles is the way the EMD is stored. Instead of leaving them lying around on the streets, or at best, a charging station, each EMD is to be collected from its designated user by a shuttle-like parking structure.
That’s not all the app will be capable of either. To make the experience much easier, especially since this device is aimed at the elderly, through the application riders can select where they’d like their Stria delivered, track how far they’ve ridden, and even pause the ride time. This last feature is one that I find very useful in keeping money in your pocket.
Unlike other devices on the street today that continue to charge you even if you’re standing at a red light, the Stria system does not charge a single penny when it’s not moving, helping the elderly take full advantage of their pensions and plan that cruise trip.
Sure, it may not be a fully developed idea, but the future is sure to bring more and more of these designs as urban mobility expands. I wonder how weird things will get.