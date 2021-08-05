Biggie e-Bike Answers Biker Calling With Beefy Components and Scrambler Styling

You may have heard the name Ruff Cycles before. It was only recently that this German team got the attention of and worked with Paul Jr. Designs in bringing forth a chopper style e-bike dubbed the PJD-E Ruffian. Now, this team is at it again with an all-new e-bike, the Biggie.
The name alone should give you an idea of what to expect from this beast. However, don’t imagine that it’s meant for mountain riding or even single tracks, it’s aimed exclusively at the urban commuter and rider.
One thing that’s clearly evident when looking at the bike is its scrambler motorcycle styling cues. A large, open, and handmade frame, long leather seat, and massive tires do offer a slight motorcycle geometry. The massive fork and wide handlebars help reinforce this feeling even more.
Part two of any e-bike story is the motor and battery system. For the Biggie, Ruff Cycles decided to get ahold of just about the best mid-mounted motor manufacturer currently on the market, Bosch. Future owners of the Biggie, as it’s set for release beginning with 2022, will have the option to choose one of two motors depending on their budget and needs.
A Bosch Active Line with a 25 kph (15.5 mph) speed cap or a Performance Line CX with 85 Nm (63 lb-ft) of torque and 340% assist are the two motors you can choose from, the CX being a motor that’s even used in MTBs. To manipulate power, and enviolo TR Hub shifting system is in place.
the powerhouse for your motor, Bosch is found yet again with a PowerPack series batteries, available in 300 Wh of 500 Wh of juice. What you may find interesting is the placement of the said battery. Mounted underneath the seat, this placement helps keep the frame nice and clean and offers easy access in case you need to remove it and recharge while at the office. Any information regarding power levels, speed, gear, and range are all shown on a Purion display.
One thing Ruff did with the Biggie, and possibly the reason for the name, was to place those massive tires on the bike. 24-inch or 26-inch tires are available with a very wide 3-inch diameter. If anything like cracks or cobblestone appear on your ride, these tires shouldn’t have any issues in keeping you going. If you do need to stop, hydraulic disc brakes will do so even if you’re carrying cargo.
Now, let’s say the bike got your attention and you just can’t wait for 2022 to roll around. So how much can you expect to pay for one of these e-bikes? Well, they’ll be starting out at €3,399 ($4,026 at current exchange rates). Maybe the tires weren't how the biggie received its name. Nonetheless, that price tag seems fair as other bikes equipped with similar components are in this ballpark too.
