Street-Legal Slingshot Dragster by ToyMakerz Makes 2,600 HP

The 1960s produced some crazy cars that we really do think should be considered art. Everything got re-imagined as a dragster, with giant wheels at the back, chopped bodywork and custom paint. But most of those projects were slow or barely even drivable, whereas this looks like it could outrun a bullet.Before starting his company, David Ankin was a Hollywood stunt-driver, which would explain why danger isn't a thing for him. Speed also runs in his family, as dad was a fabricator and grandpa worked for the Packard motor company. Now 'Toymakerz' is a team of fabricators that turns crazy dreams into reality, and this could be considered their calling card.His company first fabricated a custom chassis and fleshed out the body. After that, it was time for a 540 big-block V8 engine with a pair of heads from Brodix and some gigantic 76mm turbo snails from Precision Turbo.We can think of plenty of other road-legal cars that make 2,600 horsepower. However, none of them look this "custom" or stripped out, and that's because the slingshot is also hot rod-themed.Normally, you'd turn up to the strip on the weekend, set some times, and pack everything up onto the trailer. However, this machine could theoretically get there and back. We haven't seen it do all that, but we can at least attest it's very cool and quick.With a radiator and 20 gallons of methanol onboard, Ankin says it maintains temperature on the road and will get solid fuel mileage and you also need to turn off the boost. That's not bad for something that some can dip into the 5s and has indicators and license plates.