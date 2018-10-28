Stock Lambo Urus Does 0 to 60 in 2.93 Seconds, Could Take Down the Model X

SUV

Now, Lamborghini is by no means the first company to fit a large V8 engine with big power inside an. But the Italian company has a lot of experiences with the gearboxes, traction and launch control. So even though the 4.0-liter twin-turbo is similar to what Audi has, this could be the new top dog.You guys can treat this video as a little teaser for the inevitable drag race at the strip, where the 650 horsepower Lambo will take on its electric rival. For now, the stock blue Urus is hooked up to a VBOX and tested for what it can do on the road, which is a lot.Now, Brooks has had a lot of problems in the past with his street-racing videos, so he tried to keep it within limits, even though the Urus can break the law in seconds. He doesn't launch it in an urban area, but first gives us a rundown of how the system works.The "Anima" switch needs to be in Corsa; traction control is taken off, and then it's a simple matter of pressing both pedals. The Urus uses an automatic, not a twin-clutch because of all the torque that's available. The V8 only revs to around 2,500rpm, unlike most supercars that launch a 4 or 5k.After a couple of quick passes with the owners of the car, he manages to do one without them, and the VBOX reads 2.93 seconds. It's a mind-blowing number for an SUV, and it would be even faster at the drag strip, where the tires are going to get more grip. That's quick for a stock anything, especially an SUV, but is it enough to finish off the Model X? We think so.