Still in Primer: Saved 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Is "Turnkey Ready"

The Bel Air spearheaded Chevy's saves in the '50s, but the 1958 model year witnessed a turning point for the GM brand's full-size lineup.
Together with the newly-launched Impala, the Bel Air propelled Chevrolet back to the leading spot in the United States, allowing the. Company to regain the top place after years of Ford dominance.
However, Impala's debut and early success changed Chevrolet's priorities, so the company turned the Bel Air into a second-class citizen in its full-size family.
It doesn't mean it lost its customer appeal. The Bel Air still carried an iconic legacy, sharing the looks and engines with the Impala.
A 1958 Bel Air (the one that gave birth to the Impala) landed on eBay earlier this week with an intriguing proposal. The car has already been saved once, and the owner is now willing to let it go to another restorer who is willing to finish the project.
The vehicle is still in primer, with the interior requiring more attention. Seller mrizzo7 says everything is still in the cabin, but it'll need to be redone from scratch. Obviously, Bel Air has been sitting for years, but the car is now halfway on its long adventure to return to the road.
The good news is that the metal is in great shape. You won't find rust or rot on this Bel Air, though it's unclear if the current owner has already done metal repairs. A 1958 car typically comes with rusty floors and trunk panels, so the restoration work has likely included undercarriage patches, too.
The engine under the hood is the base V8 available for the 1958 model year. The 283 V8, paired with a 2-speed Powerglide transmission, comes with a recently rebuilt carburetor, and it's safe to assume it starts and runs. The 283 was a good choice for Bel Air buyers interested in a well-balanced mix of performance and economy, though the 348 makes the car more desirable for collectors.
It's unclear if this Bel Air still carries the original powertrain, but you should ask the seller for such information if you're committed to a purchase.
Speaking about the purchase, getting this Bel Air won't cost a fortune. The car can be yours for $8,500 if you trigger the Buy It Now option, but you can also get it cheaper by winning the auction. The digital battle is underway, with the top offer currently at $3,200.
If you believe this Bel Air could be your next project but are unsure if it's worth the money, you should inspect the car live by booking a trip to Woodlyn, Pennsylvania. The auction will end in eight days, so you still have enough time to check out the car thoroughly.
