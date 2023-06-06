Stellantis Announces a Joint Venture With Galloo To Recycle End-of-Life Vehicles

One way of making auto production more sustainable is integrating circular economy activities, such as recycling end-of-life vehicles. Instead of ending up in a car dump, automakers can use the materials from old vehicles to produce new ones. Stellantis and metals recycler Galloo announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enter into negotiations. The goal is to create a joint venture focusing on recycling End-of-life Vehicles (ELVs).
Galloo operates a comprehensive network of 42 subsidiaries in Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. Founded in 1939, the company manages the recovery, maximum transformation, and reuse of metal, as well as certain types of industrial plastics. And it deals with immense quantities of material. To be specific, Galloo repurposes over 1 million tons of steel, more than 60,000 tons of metal, and 35,000 tons of technical plastic – and that's on a yearly basis.
Late last year, Stellantis announced an extensive plan regarding Circular Economy. The company will adopt a 360-degree approach based on the 4R strategy – reman, repair, reuse, and recycle. The goal is to achieve more than 2 billion in revenues for its Circular Economy Business unit by the decade's end.
Stellantis also presented its Dare Forward 2030 strategy in 2022, which involves three fundamental pillars: Care, Tech, and Value. The brand is counting on these pillars to lead it to achieve its financial ambition of doubling Net Revenues by 2030 (compared to 2021), as well as sustaining double-digit Adjusted Operating Income margins throughout the decade. Furthermore, the automaker aims to achieve carbon net zero by 2038.
Recycling, which is part of its 4R strategy, will be critical in achieving the company's sustainability goals. Stellantis and Galloo will work with selected Authorized Treatment Facilities to collect ELVs – the parts will be reused, remanufactured, and recycled.
The two companies estimate the service to launch at the end of this year, starting in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg, before moving on to other countries across Europe. What's more, other automakers are able to benefit from the joint venture's services.
Just as Alison Jones, Stellantis Senior Vice President for Global Circular Economy, described, "making it easy for customers to recycle their End-of-life Vehicles is a crucial element to reduce the environmental impact of our vehicles."
Galoo initially started collaborating with Peugeot and Citroen, which are part of the Stellantis group. Still, the joint venture will cover all the group's partners and brands, such as Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Vauxhall, Fiat, Jeep, and more.
Stellantis is also using other methods to reach its ambitious goal of carbon net zero by 2038. For instance, it explores the use of renewable energies, such as geothermal energy. Among other measures, it's also opting for sustainably sourced nickel for EV batteries.
