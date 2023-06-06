Stellantis Announces a Joint Venture With Galloo To Recycle End-of-Life Vehicles

One way of making auto production more sustainable is integrating circular economy activities, such as recycling end-of-life vehicles. Instead of ending up in a car dump, automakers can use the materials from old vehicles to produce new ones. Stellantis and metals recycler Galloo announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enter into negotiations. The goal is to create a joint venture focusing on recycling End-of-life Vehicles (ELVs).

7 photos Photo: Stellantis