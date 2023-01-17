Stellantis Explores the Use of Geothermal Energy To Meet Its Carbon Net Zero Goal by 2038

With mass electrification happening across the globe, the power demand is now higher than ever. Even though people will probably keep digging for every last bit of fossil fuels, we must focus on and consider more sustainable sources. Auto manufacturers have doubled down on making their operations eco-friendlier, with many setting a target of carbon neutrality in the near future. One such example is Stellantis, which just announced it's teaming up with Vulcan to explore using geothermal energy to decarbonize and localize its operations in Europe.

6 photos