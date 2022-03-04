Star Trek Online MMORPG Starships Featured in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard

The Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard has just debuted on Paramount+ and fans of the universe are anxious to learn what’s the world’s favorite captain up to this time. However, few probably know that many of the ships featured in this season of the show are part of a long-running free-to-play MMORPG, Star Trek Online.
Star Trek fans will probably recognize a fleet of Starfleet ships at the end of the episode “The Star Gazer,” which includes original starship models from the Star Trek Online MMORPG, including the Gagarin Miracle Worker Battlecruiser, the Legendary Ross Command Exploration Cruiser, the Sutherland Advanced Research Vessel, and the Reliant Advanced Light Cruiser.
This is the first crossover between a Star Trek TV show and a game, officially establishing all the named ships as cannon. Besides contributing ship models to the Federation fleet in Star Trek: Picard, two of Star Trek Online developers were also invited to collaborate with the show’s production team on the design of the U.S.S. Stargazer, which also made its premiere during the first episode.
Each of the starships shown in Star Trek: Picard has their own role in the Starfleet. The Gagarin-class Miracle Worker Battlecruiser uses the latest technology to protect the Federation’s assets. The Ross class Exploration Cruiser is a hybrid of the Galaxy and Sovereign-class designs and has pioneered many advanced technologies while exploring the universe.
The Sutherland-class Advanced Research Vessel has been specifically designed to support fleet actions, as well as stand on its own through the use of its tachyon-based technology. This is one of the toughest Federation science ships since it can drain enemy shields to restore its own or those of its allies.
Finally, the Reliant-class Advanced Light Cruiser is a modern version of the classic Miranda Class starship, but geared for higher maneuverability, yet retaining the same defensive and utility capabilities of a Cruiser type vessel.
