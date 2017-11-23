Spyshots: Karma Revero Not Only Lives, But Gets a Facelift as Well

More on this:

1 EPA Blasts 2018 Karma Revero for Woeful Fuel Efficiency Figures

2 The New Karma Revero Is En Route To Its First Customers

3 Karma's Chinese Owners Get Approval To Build Electric Cars In Their Homeland

4 The Karma Revero Will Set You Back $130k

5 Karma Showcases The Revero Before Public Unveiling, It Still Looks Like A Fisker