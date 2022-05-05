Someone Turned a Gorgeous Lucid Air Dream Edition Into a Bad Dream, and Now It's for Sale

More on this:

1 Brand New Lucid Air Dream Burns to a Crisp, Together With the Carrier Truck It Sat On

2 Lucid Found a Serious Buyer, It Might Sell Them Up to 100,000 EVs

3 Lucid Air Review by Edmunds Gets Us More Concerned than Excited About the EV

4 Lucid Starts Selling Air Grand Touring, Promises Air Grand Touring Performance for June

5 This Lucid Air Video Review Hits the Nail in the Head – and Shreds a Lot of Rubber