Someone Turned a Gorgeous Lucid Air Dream Edition Into a Bad Dream, and Now It's for Sale

The Lucid Air is one of the most beautiful electric cars in the world, but even they are not accident-free. Like this one, for example, found on Copart. From the ad, we know that the pure-electric luxury sedan is estimated to be worth $169,000, but we don't know details about the number of miles driven up to the time of the accident, or whether essential components were damaged.
From the pictures, we can see that the car is seriously damaged by the impact, especially on the front right side. Also, inside, we see that the airbag in the steering wheel has been deployed.
You can't help but get sad when you see a car like this wrecked. Especially since it's a version belonging to a special edition limited to only 520 cars.
Limited production of the Lucid Air Dream Edition cars (available in two versions, Range and Performance) was announced last year. The occasion was a special one, as the car was celebrating the setting of an EPA official range record of 520 miles (837 km). Set in the fall of 2021, this was the best result ever recorded for an electric car, beating the Tesla Model S by over 100 miles (161 km).
The Dream Edition Range reaches 520 miles (837 km) and offers 933 horsepower (0-60 mph in 2.7 sec), while the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance has 1,111 horsepower (0-60 mph - 2.5 sec.) with a 471-mile range (758 km). Both are equipped with two electric motors and reach a maximum speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
Even though it's particularly good-looking, this model seems cursed. Not long ago another car was destroyed, but in the previous case, it was a fire. From a Facebook post, we know that it took four hours to liquidate the flames because the battery kept restarting the fire. Initial reports indicate that the fire broke out in the engine compartment of the truck carrying the Lucid.
