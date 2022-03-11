This Lucid Air Video Review Hits the Nail in the Head – and Shreds a Lot of Rubber

Automotive journalism presents some risks that can compromise credibility. When you review a car that happens to be fantastic, praising it too much can make your opinions dangerously similar to an advertisement. If it is a video review, the risk increases if it is too elaborate. Hagerty’s new review about the Lucid Air ran all these risks and managed to dodge them while presenting an epic movie for those who love driving.
Apart from the beautiful shooting, Jason Cammisa managed to put amazing cars together to compare all of them to Lucid Air: the Mercedes-Benz S 580 (W223) and the Tesla Model S Plaid. We also see the Rivian R1T and a Lamborghini Huracan Turbo there. However, they are not directly compared to the Lucid Air. They are there just to make a point.
In Lambo’s case, it shows up to be humiliated by a 5,236-pound (2,375-kilogram) luxury sedan carrying two adult passengers and an electric drive unit – apart from Cammisa in the driver’s seat. The Ait is quicker, even if it is not faster: top speed is not a goal for most electric cars.
Rivian’s electric pickup truck appears as an example of another EV that intends to set new standards for capability and efficiency in America’s best-selling market segment. The Lucid Air does not have high-volume sales ambitions. It is indeed right the opposite: being too popular would make it feel less exclusive. All it has to do is sell in higher numbers than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
As Cammisa states in his video, the objective is to show how much better a luxury car can be. The Hagerty presenter associates the very meaning of the word luxury to that and argues how the Lucid Air got there thanks to several of its characteristics.
According to Cammisa, the EV has a refined and roomy interior. It is incredibly silent, and you never hear a bump even on the worst roads. Its design is elegant, imposing, and enough to present it as a vehicle of the future. In the presenter’s words, a Model S 2.0, but Cammisa soon corrects himself.
In his opinion, it is Lucid that is Tesla 2.0. It builds from where Tesla came to this point and exceeds that in all regards. Cammisa states that the Model S felt like “the future as defined by some kid writing a video game.” The Lucid Air feels like the future “as defined by someone that understands the sports sedan.” The electric sedan's benchmark was the BMW E39 M5, another car that Hagerty put on the video. That’s quite a compliment to Peter Rawlinson and his team.
Cammisa came to that conclusion after putting the Lucid Air sideways until pieces of the rear tires started flying around. He drove it hard in a race track and praised its balance, grip, and handling, comparing it to that of the Porsche Taycan – even though the Lucid Air is a luxury vehicle.
Those interested in Lucid Air can’t miss this review. Don’t be fooled by the super production: it is not an advertisement, even if Cammisa is genuinely impressed by the electric sedan. Considering all he says about this EV, he has every right to be.
