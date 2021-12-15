5 Lit Cigarette and Air Freshener Transformed This Hot Hatch Into a Hot Hatch

Someone Has Created a Stylish 18K Gold-Plated Air Freshener Because Really Why Not

While air fresheners aren’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea, there are maybe millions of them out there, most promising all kinds of scents to make the time you spend inside a car more comfortable. 6 photos



This is the case of a new product called HipHop Dog and whose early days on the market suggest there could even be a niche for luxury gold-plated air fresheners.



As you can see in the photos here, this air freshener uses a polygon-based dog-inspired design that does look good, but what I think is the piece de resistance is actually the 18K gold-plated dollar sign.



That’s right, the cool dog you see here also comes with a dollar sign, and the creators of this design have decided to go for 18K gold because who doesn’t like a luxurious touch on the dashboard, right?



The air freshener uses a traditional air vent clip installation system and integrates a terracotta-based system to store the perfume. Thanks to the airflow, the scent is dispensed inside the cabin, so nothing really innovative here (though the parent company says they specifically used this approach to make the scent long-lasting and keep the design less intrusive).



There are four types of scent, namely Black Cherry, Lemon Eucalyptus, Kiss the Rain, and Heavenly Ocean, all combined with four different styles (which are actually different color variations of the same design). Each model comes with the 18K gold-plated dollar sign we’ve talked about earlier.



This idea has recently been published on



