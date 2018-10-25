Orion Spacecraft Engine Module to Be Shown on November 16

Soldier, Mistress Drive Around With Dead Wife’s Body in The Trunk

The report doesn’t mention the fate of the kids, but they were probably handed over to the next of kin, until Social Services look through their situation. One of them is 1 year old and the other is 2. 22-year-old U.S. Army soldier Logan Kyle was arrested a few days ago, after officers from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office acted on an anonymous tip and pulled over his mistress’ car in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was in the passenger seat at the time, while 24-year-old Sarah Parker was behind the wheel.Also in the car, the cops found 2 toddlers strapped in child seats in the back and, only inches away from them, the body of a dead woman inside the trunk. She was identified as Kyle’s wife, whom he is accused of murdering. The anonymous tip had informed the cops that there was a woman driving around town with a dead body in her car. People Crime says that, at the time they were pulled over, the couple were looking for a place to dispose the body.“Kyle allegedly admitted he killed his wife at Fort Polk, the statement says. Police have not identified the wife or discussed how she died,” the publication says. “Parker has been charged with obstruction of justice and failure to report a homicide.” She is yet to enter a plea, but is expected to be due back in court soon.Charges against Kyle are still pending, while police investigate the matter further. Both he and his mistress are in custody and apparently lack legal representation, so attorneys will be appointed to them soon.The report doesn’t mention the fate of the kids, but they were probably handed over to the next of kin, until Social Services look through their situation. One of them is 1 year old and the other is 2.