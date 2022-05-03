Soccer Giants FC Bayern Munich Are Coming Back to U.S. and Audi Is Making It Happen

German soccer giants FC Bayern Munich are planning on flying back to the United States from July 18 to 24, as part of the Audi Summer Tour. Their first stop will be Washington DC where they will play the local team, DC United at Audi Field in front of a crowd of 20,000 people.
Then, Julian Nagelsmann’s team will take on this year’s Champions League semifinalists, Manchester City, at none other than Lambeau Field, home of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. It's not often that such an iconic football stadium gets to host a soccer match – Lambeau can accommodate 81,441 spectators.
This marks the seventh tour overall and fifth in the USA for FC Bayern alongside automotive partners Audi. It’s safe to say that Bayern’s reunion with Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side will be the highlight of the trip. Hopefully, we’ll get to see plenty of first-team players on the pitch and not just reserves.
“After two years of the pandemic, we are extremely happy to be able to offer our fans the same experience as our previous exceptionally popular and successful Audi Summer Tours,” said Bayern Munich CEO, Oliver Kahn.
“I look forward to feeling the enthusiasm of the locals. From an athletic perspective, the games against D.C. United and Manchester City will be the highlights of this tour. FC Bayern is back on the road – and always looking ahead with the goal of bringing excitement to our fans,” concluded the team’s legendary goalkeeper.
Audi’s business relationship with Bayern Munich goes back a while and in recent years, the carmaker has made several fully electric models available to the Bavarian team’s players, delivering no fewer than 19 e-tron models to the likes of Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Kingsley Coman.
A little over a week ago, Bayern won its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title after defeating rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1.
