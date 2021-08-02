FC Bayern Munich’s Stars Get Their Free Audi e-tron GT Electric Sports Sedans

Professional soccer players are suckers for fast, luxurious, and eye-watering expensive cars. Head over to their training grounds and you will see the usual assortment of Bentleys, Rolls-Royces, BMW Ms, and Mercedes-AMGs, sprinkled with the usual Aston Martins, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and McLarens. 10 photos SUV . Fast-forward to the end of July, and their company cars have grown to include the e-tron GT too.



The electric sports sedans, in the



As part of the handover event, they got to experience the driving dynamics of the



“Together with Audi, we want to inspire people for more climate protection – through positive examples of successful transformation,” said FC Bayern Munich’s Board Member for Marketing, Andreas Jung. “The electrification of our fleet with the Audi e-tron and the equipping of our training grounds and the Allianz Arena with charging points are great examples of this.”



In its home market, the 2021 Audi e-tron GT quattro has a recommended retail price of €103,600 ($122,930) for the base model, €121,705 ($144,415) for the mid-spec, and €135,280 ($160,520) for the top grade.



The HP / 440 kW ) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) of torque, which has the ability to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds, and can travel for 472 km (293 miles) on a single charge, starts at €139,250 ($165,230), and can go up to at least €192,497.50 ($228,415) for the range-topper. However, FC Bayern Munich’s athletes have officially been electrified by Audi. The path to zero emissions started last fall , when they first met the e-tron. Fast-forward to the end of July, and their company cars have grown to include the e-tron GT too.The electric sports sedans, in the GT2 and RS GT3 configurations, were handed over on July 29, at the Audi Driving Experience Center in Neuburg an der Donau, Germany, and will be used by 15 soccer players and club officials.As part of the handover event, they got to experience the driving dynamics of the e-tron GT , and Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, and Robert Lewandowski, among others, were present. The soccer stars put their skills to the test, guided by Formula E champions Lucas di Grassi and Rene Rast.“Together with Audi, we want to inspire people for more climate protection – through positive examples of successful transformation,” said FC Bayern Munich’s Board Member for Marketing, Andreas Jung. “The electrification of our fleet with the Audi e-tron and the equipping of our training grounds and the Allianz Arena with charging points are great examples of this.”In its home market, the 2021 Audi e-tron GT quattro has a recommended retail price of €103,600 ($122,930) for the base model, €121,705 ($144,415) for the mid-spec, and €135,280 ($160,520) for the top grade.The RS e-tron GT , with its 598 PS (590/ 440) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) of torque, which has the ability to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds, and can travel for 472 km (293 miles) on a single charge, starts at €139,250 ($165,230), and can go up to at least €192,497.50 ($228,415) for the range-topper.