Smoking Polestar 2 in Norway Caused by Coolant Leak, Carmaker Denies Fire

The Polestar 2 is the newest hot thing in the EV segment. Fresh out on the roads in customer hands, the model made in China with Swedish know-how is expected to become a major thorn in Tesla’s side once enough of them are freed into the wild. Sure, for that to happen the 2 must rid itself of the apparently rising number of problems.
It’s not uncommon for the first production year of a new model to be riddled with problems. But for them to happen so soon after launch and be potentially as dangerous as those experienced by Polestar is worrisome.
At the beginning of the month we got wind of all Polestar 2 electric cars delivered so far (about 2,200 of them) being recalled for a software issue that causes them to stop working. No other info on this subject surfaced since.
What did surface this past weekend was some smoke, caused by a Polestar 2 while being plugged-in. Early reports said something about the car catching fire, but the carmaker denied that, saying it was only smoke.
More precisely, on Saturday evening in Oslo, Norway, a 2 started emitting smoke “from the front of the car, while it was being charged.” Polestar says no one was injured during the incident, and the car stopped smoking as soon as it was disconnected from the charger.
Early details on the mishap point to leaked, “evaporated or vaporized coolant“ being the cause for the “odorless smoke.” Polestar does not know at this point “the cause of the coolant leak, and what lead to its evaporation."
“A team from Sweden is already in contact this morning to look into what happened. No similar episodes have occurred in any of the countries we operate in. We will assess what happened and communicate the results as soon as we have them,” Polestar says in a statement.
We’ll update this story as soon as new developments come to light.
