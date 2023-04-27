Skyportz Breaks the Norm With a Clever Vertiport in a Box for Future Air Taxis

At the moment, we still haven't got any certified electric air taxis or dedicated vertiports. Although there's been tremendous progress all over the world, the certification process still delays things much more than we'd like. A vertiport developer and an expert in chargers for eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) have come up with an ingenious alternative that could prove to be the holy grail of AAM (Advanced Air Mobility).

9 photos Photo: Skyportz