Dubai’s First Air Taxi Vertiports Coming Up in Just Three Years

Dubai authorities are taking important steps towards a new era of air mobility. It’s no longer a distant dream that seems to have more to do with Sci-Fi than reality. In just a few years, dedicated platforms for electric air taxi services could become part of the local mobility network.
Dubai could soon boast not just one, but four vertiports built in strategic locations, at the Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown and Dubai Marina. This way, they could seamlessly connect some of the busiest and well-known places in the area. And they would do so with no negative impact on the environment, and without noise pollution.
The overall plan, plus the initial architectural model for a vertiport near the Dubai International Airport are coming from Skyports Infrastructure. The company got to present its concepts to the local authorities recently, at the World Government Summit. It didn’t do that alone, but together with representatives from the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plus the electric aircraft manufacturer Joby Aviation.
It looks like the presentation didn’t just cover surface-level aspects. In addition to showing what this future infrastructure would look like, it also discussed how it would fit in within the existing transportation network in Dubai, including the Airport and the Metro network. And it was convincing enough to get the green light from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of Dubai.
This means that Skyports can officially start working on its first vertiport site here. Things are about to move fast, since the four-site network is set to be ready to kick off operations as soon as 2026.
UAM (Urban Air Mobility) seems to be developing fast in Dubai. Last year, another infrastructure expert, VPorts, announced its plans to establish a unique AAM Integrator (Advanced Air Mobility) here. This would be a different kind of world center, claiming to be the first and only one of its kind in the world.
This futuristic facility would act as a support center for the advancement of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) mobility, by offering a dedicated airspace for test flights, plus the related technology. And that’s not all. It would also double as a centralizing hub for the future UAM. As more air taxis start operating in Dubai, and more vertiports are built, air traffic management technology will become increasingly important.
VPorts intends to start building this unique AAM integrator world center this year, and have it open for business next year.
On the other hand, Skyports is also continuing its global expansion. Dubai is just the latest to join the club, but the AAM infrastructure company also has big plans for Los Angeles and for Paris, where it intends to establish Europe’s first vertiport.
The overall plan, plus the initial architectural model for a vertiport near the Dubai International Airport are coming from Skyports Infrastructure. The company got to present its concepts to the local authorities recently, at the World Government Summit. It didn’t do that alone, but together with representatives from the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plus the electric aircraft manufacturer Joby Aviation.
It looks like the presentation didn’t just cover surface-level aspects. In addition to showing what this future infrastructure would look like, it also discussed how it would fit in within the existing transportation network in Dubai, including the Airport and the Metro network. And it was convincing enough to get the green light from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of Dubai.
This means that Skyports can officially start working on its first vertiport site here. Things are about to move fast, since the four-site network is set to be ready to kick off operations as soon as 2026.
UAM (Urban Air Mobility) seems to be developing fast in Dubai. Last year, another infrastructure expert, VPorts, announced its plans to establish a unique AAM Integrator (Advanced Air Mobility) here. This would be a different kind of world center, claiming to be the first and only one of its kind in the world.
This futuristic facility would act as a support center for the advancement of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) mobility, by offering a dedicated airspace for test flights, plus the related technology. And that’s not all. It would also double as a centralizing hub for the future UAM. As more air taxis start operating in Dubai, and more vertiports are built, air traffic management technology will become increasingly important.
VPorts intends to start building this unique AAM integrator world center this year, and have it open for business next year.
On the other hand, Skyports is also continuing its global expansion. Dubai is just the latest to join the club, but the AAM infrastructure company also has big plans for Los Angeles and for Paris, where it intends to establish Europe’s first vertiport.