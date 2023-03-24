"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" Movie and EVgo Fast Charging Network: What's the Link Here?

Electroheads are probably eager for the release of the autobiographical movie of Tesla’s owner, “the real Ironman” as American media once called Elon Musk. Sorry, but you’ll have to wait for a little. This piece is not about that guy. It’s more about grown-ups who are relieving their childhood thanks to the invasion of superhero movies.
It was about damn time for an EV superhero. He just shouts “Shazam!” and all the more-than-1.5-billion vehicles fitted with internal combustion engines will be replaced by electric vehicles. The second “Shazam!” will replace all the fossil fuel industry with the renewables industry.
The third “Shazam!” will just knock my head off, because it’s time for me to wake up from my electrohead dream. Pardon me, I thought the flash symbol on Shazam’s character was sort of a clue he’s an electrohead. But he’s only playing with flashes, like Thor. Who is the God of Thunder, right?
Wait a minute! I need to stop if you don’t want me ranting about Marvel vs. Warner Bros. So, where were we? The EVgo fast charging network recently partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures for promoting the 2023 “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” new superhero movie.
Before the release of the movie, selected stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, and Denver were branded with promo stickers. They showcase Shazam and his team of superheroes, and EVgo customers are given the chance to take selfies with it.
Sharing the selfie on social media rewards EVgo account holders 250 bonus points. This is part of the EVgo Rewards customer loyalty program, launched in 2021. Every 2,000-reward points milestone is worth $10 (€9.2) charging credit in the EVgo network.
The #EVgo #ShazamMovie promotion ends March 31st, and it’s going to be interesting to see its results. This fast-charging network accounts for nearly 900 locations in 30 states in the U.S., and it’s used by half a million customers.
As the vast majority of EV users are high-income residents and usually embrace sci-fi movies and superhero movies, you can imagine how targeted was this marketing campaign. In theory, the cost for 250 reward points is $1.25 (€1.15), while a ticket for a movie theater is almost ten times more expensive.
So, it’s a small cost for luring into theaters the public that is most prone to watch such a movie. And it’s a fair cost for the social media buzz for both EVgo and Warner Bros. “EVgo customers are already heroes in our book” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. Hey, electroheads, how do you feel about that?
I’m curious if this “free charging for selfies on social media” will become a thing. It’s an unexpected addition to the tools of hyping EVs. Will this practice make electric vehicles and charging networks more popular? I doubt that, but the younger public could prove me wrong.
Now, we have some unfinished business regarding Shazam. Hardcore fans of DC Comics, hear me out. Why is Marvel’s Black Adam using the “Shazam!” to transform into The Rock? Is there a parallel universe where we have two Shazam superheroes, the serious Dwayne Johnson and the funny Zachary Levi?
Ok, I can go with that, maybe there are two kinds of Shazam fans. But then why is Djimon Hounsou the wizard in both universes? I find this a much more important debate than EVs’ short-range and long charging times and all the other myths. Oh, it just crossed my mind: how about making a superhero movie explaining why ICE cars are the villains and the EVs the good guys?
