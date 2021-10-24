Seeing This Mini Coasting Over Water Will Have You Question Reality

Over the past two weeks or so, we've started taking a closer look at contraptions for the lakes and sea created by a company called Floating Motors. We’ve seen the La Dolce and La Foil, two Fiat 500-inspired motorboats designed to look really fancy on the surface of the water. But there’s another one in their portfolio, and this one has some royal blood running through its veins. Or, at least, it’s aiming for that.