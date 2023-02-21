Secret App Proves Apple Wants iPhones to Kill Off Car Keys ASAP

We’ve known for a while that Apple wants iPhones to replace the traditional car keys, but given the work on this front hasn’t made the progress the tech firm expected, a new app that was published on the App Store is supposed to help this strategy gain more pace.
Called Car Keys Tests, the new application is specifically aimed at automakers who want to integrate digital car key functionality into their models.
Launched in July 2020 with much fanfare, the digital car key push was seen by many as a game changer for the automotive industry. Apple joined forces with BMW to showcase the Car Key feature, promising that more carmakers would jump on this bandwagon and give up on traditional keys for an iPhone.
This didn’t happen, as the adoption of the Car Key feature is still making progress at an unexpected pace given it’s an Apple product. Only select Hyundai and Kia models feature digital key support in addition to the BMWs that have been used to pioneer the debut of this innovative functionality.
Apple Car Key allows vehicle owners to unlock the doors with an iPhone instead of traditional keys. Depending on their car, the feature also supports starting the engine.
Given the feature is only seeing slow adoption, Apple is trying to make it more enticing by bringing the official testing app to the App Store. Called Car Keys Tests, the app showed up on the App Store this week after previously being distributed directly to carmakers who expressed their interest in this technology.
As Apple explains, the application’s main role is to allow carmakers to test and validate the connection, performance, and other requirements for the adoption of the digital car keys technology. In plain English, any automaker interested in eventually bringing this feature to their cars can now install the app and test the functionality without having to reach out to Apple to request access.
At this point, the app does not appear in searches conducted on the App Store, and carmakers can reach it only with a direct link. The company will likely include it in official Apple Car Key documentation to make it easier for automakers to install the app.
At the end of the day, the recently discovered app shows that not even Apple is pleased with how the adoption of this innovative piece of technology improved in the last years. The Cupertino-based tech giant likely sees Car Key as a way to accelerate its expansion in the automotive sector, especially as it’s also believed to be working on its own vehicle.
Apple Car is expected to launch in 2025, at the earliest, with an announcement projected to be released either this year or in 2024.
Launched in July 2020 with much fanfare, the digital car key push was seen by many as a game changer for the automotive industry. Apple joined forces with BMW to showcase the Car Key feature, promising that more carmakers would jump on this bandwagon and give up on traditional keys for an iPhone.
This didn’t happen, as the adoption of the Car Key feature is still making progress at an unexpected pace given it’s an Apple product. Only select Hyundai and Kia models feature digital key support in addition to the BMWs that have been used to pioneer the debut of this innovative functionality.
Apple Car Key allows vehicle owners to unlock the doors with an iPhone instead of traditional keys. Depending on their car, the feature also supports starting the engine.
Given the feature is only seeing slow adoption, Apple is trying to make it more enticing by bringing the official testing app to the App Store. Called Car Keys Tests, the app showed up on the App Store this week after previously being distributed directly to carmakers who expressed their interest in this technology.
As Apple explains, the application’s main role is to allow carmakers to test and validate the connection, performance, and other requirements for the adoption of the digital car keys technology. In plain English, any automaker interested in eventually bringing this feature to their cars can now install the app and test the functionality without having to reach out to Apple to request access.
At this point, the app does not appear in searches conducted on the App Store, and carmakers can reach it only with a direct link. The company will likely include it in official Apple Car Key documentation to make it easier for automakers to install the app.
At the end of the day, the recently discovered app shows that not even Apple is pleased with how the adoption of this innovative piece of technology improved in the last years. The Cupertino-based tech giant likely sees Car Key as a way to accelerate its expansion in the automotive sector, especially as it’s also believed to be working on its own vehicle.
Apple Car is expected to launch in 2025, at the earliest, with an announcement projected to be released either this year or in 2024.