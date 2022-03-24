More Drivers Can Now Leave Their Car Keys at Home If They Have an iPhone

Back in 2020, Apple announced an exciting new feature that made it possible for iPhone owners to unlock the doors and even start the engine of their car using nothing but the smartphone.
Launched exclusively on select BMW models, the feature was obviously bound to expand to more cars out there, especially given Apple was already working with other carmakers to make it happen.
And today, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker finally released this highly anticipated announcement: the digital car key feature is now rolling out to select 2022 Genesis and Kia models.
At this point, however, the information that’s available for customers is extremely limited, with neither Kia nor Genesis making any official announcement on this front.
Apple, however, has already updated its supported car model list, so we know that in addition to Kia Niro, the 2022 Genesis GV60 and the G90 are both compatible with the digital car key system.
Given the information is stored in the Wallet app, Apple customers can also use an Apple Watch for the same capability. You can imagine how convenient this is, though, on the other hand, many people might consider it rather redundant, especially if their cars already come with a keyless system that allows for a similar way to unlock the vehicle doors.
Apple also announced that it expanded the support for storing the driver’s license and the state ID information in the Wallet app for people in Arizona. This means you no longer have to carry your driver’s license with you when getting behind the wheel, as the iPhone is all you need in case you’re pulled over.
The company has obviously promised to expand the availability of both the digital car keys and the digital driver’s license to more regions in the coming months, but of course, no further information in this regard has been shared just yet.
