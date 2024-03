Sassy Grass 1971 Plymouth Road Runner Hides a Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

All told, it's the late 1960s and early 1970s versions that get all the attention nowadays. And while the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) cars are rather common, the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six-Pack and 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI rigs are rare and highly sought after.Speaking of which, the 1971 Road Runner is the rarest iteration of the high-compression cars. Plymouth sold 13,668 units that year, a dramatic drop from the 36,861 examples sold in 1970. It's also a tiny fraction of 1969 sales, which came in at a whopping 81,105 cars.Most customers went with the four-barrel 383 V8 in 1971. Specifically, about 85.4% of the Road Runner delivered that year rolled off the assembly line with this mill. The newly introduced 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) small-block was the next most popular engine with 1,681 units (about 12.3%). This leaves only 2.2% of the 1971 Road Runners fitted with the 440 Six-Barrel and the 426 HEMI.The latter found its way into only 55 examples, while the former powered 246 rigs. Needless to say, both are scarce enough to command six-figure sums at public auctions. The Road Runner you see here is not one of those cars, but it packs more oomph than a factory 1971 Plymouth, thanks to a beefed-up 440 V8.Although it looks like a Six-Barrel car at first glance, this Road Runner most likely rolled off the assembly line with a different engine. My bet is on the 383 V8 since the big-block four-barrel was very common that year. The sticker is also too low for an original 440-6 automatic (just 109 made) at $59,990. Unfortunately, the ad does not list the VIN But while it may not be an authentic Six-Barrel car, this Road Runner is no slouch. The six-barrel unit under the hood had been rebuilt with high-performance parts, and it now cranks out 450 horsepower. That's a solid 60 horses over the 1971 440 Six-Barrel engine. Moreover, this Road Runner is potent enough to leave a true-blue HEMI vehicle behind (these came with 425 horsepower on tap).Performance-aside, this Road Runner is also an incredibly beautiful machine. It's finished in a spotless layer of Sassy Grass (FJ6 was offered in 1970 and 1971) and boasts all the correct Road Runner markings. The cabin sports a few features you wouldn't normally see in a 1971 car, but most of the layout is true to this year's B-body.Finally, the beefed-up Six-Barrel V8 sounds gorgeous, and you can find out more about it in the video below.