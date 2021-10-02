SAIC Motor Kun Concept Is a Self-Driving Luxury Sedan that Flies and Drives Underwater

5 Modular Tesla Pod Concept Reveals One Possible Future for the Famed Brand

SAIC Motor has virtually unveiled at 2020 Expo Dubai its vision about a futuristic car called Kun. The vehicle incorporates advanced technologies such as autonomous driving, a holographic interface, and photosynthetic energy. Not only that, but it also can fly and double as a submarine. 21 photos



It's not the first time the Chinese automaker has participated in the World Expo event. In 2010, SAIC Motor presented its "Direct to 2030" plan, which imagined a future with zero emissions, zero traffic accidents, and no traffic jams.



Now, the company is back with a new vision created by its design teams of Shanghai and London. The name Kun represents a modern reinterpretation of a shapeshifting creature found in Chinese mythology. It is said that Kun was a giant fish that lived in the Northern Sea, which transformed into a massive bird whose wings looked like colorful clouds in the sky when it flew.



This story was adapted and got a futuristic twist to it. The smart mobility car envisioned by SAIC Motors is capable of transforming both into an underwater vehicle and an aircraft. This variable function allows the vehicle to adapt to new scenarios without being restricted by space.



As a design study, the Kun features a sports car body line. In addition, the vehicle comes with



The exterior looks strikingly similar to the



Its taillights mirror the headlights, creating a sort of symmetry. The roof is all covered by solar panels, which extend onto the rear window glass to provide energy for the vehicle.



Described as a bio-intelligent interactive machine, Kun integrates technologies such as holographic image interaction and autonomous driving. Everything seems to be realized through



