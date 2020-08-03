Rusty 1955 Chevrolet Cameo Is Beat-Down Pickup at Its Best

Chevrolet’s Task Force series of trucks, launched in 1955 as a successor of the aging Advanced Design, is one of those very valuable gems the aftermarket industry relies on for its survival. The lovable design of trucks such as the Cameo is what keep countless garages across the U.S. alive, as modern-day customers dig it perhaps more than they did back in the day.
Over the past few months, as we began to uncover a great deal of such goodies waiting for new owners, we talked aplenty about rebuilds of the Cameo. But the subject appears to be an undying one, as more and more of them pop-up every day.
Looking a bit rusty both inside and out, the Cameo we have here is now selling for $28,900. That’s not at all expensive if you happen to love pickups and have an inclination for patina and a bit of rust underneath.
Going for that beat-down look that is still so appreciated today, the Cameo sports a special exterior called Photina and handled by a group called Jims Restoration. The aging look on most of the body is perfectly matched by chrome on the bumper and bezels, and by the red on the wheel rims. At the back, a tonneau cover hides the bed.
The unconventional custom look on the outside is paired inside by a rather simple approach, with a black upholstered bench offsetting the red on the dashboard and side doors. The steering wheel seems a bit out of place, sporting a wood trim.
Under the hood of the cameo sits a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 linked to an automatic transmission and a Mustang II front end.
The pickup is far from being perfect, as the body shows its share of chips and rust, but given how this was made to look old on purpose, you can always say it’s all on purpose.
