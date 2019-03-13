SpaceX Starship to Get Raptor Engine This Week

The Premieres of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon First Flight into Space

As the eyes of the world were pointed up to see SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule make a triumphant return home, the space company was equally busy in Boca Chica Village, Texas. 19 photos



It’s not clear when the actual testing will begin, but SpaceX plans to conduct at first a series of static fire trials and then move on to an actual launch. The Raptor engine in itself



The Raptor is an engine built by SpaceX and fueled by cryogenic liquid methane and liquid oxygen. Over the years, several variants of it were made, the last one being shown for the first time in September last year. This version is capable of generating a 200 tonnes-force.



As for the Starship, when fully operational it will be used by SpaceX as the main means of transportation to Mars. Plans are to launch two such rockets carrying only cargo in 2022 and another two, this time with people on board, in 2024.



Until then, the ship being assembled in Texas will take off and repeatedly land to test a series of systems. During these tests, the Starship, also known as Hopper because of its take-off and landing capabilities, can reach an altitude of 16,400 feet (5 km).



The construction is made of stainless steel, a material never used before for such a task, chosen by SpaceX due to the low price and high strength.



Back in January, the Raptor on way to Hopper. Will be mounted to vehicle next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 8 martie 2019 Late last week, the Raptor engine that will power the test Starship arrived on location and will be fitted sometime this week, according to Elon Musk. This is the last major hurdle before the Starship begins landing and takeoff tests.