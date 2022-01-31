Russia’s Innovative Domestically-Made PD-8 Aircraft Engine Closer to Certification

Russia wants to win over its foreign customers not just when it comes to next-generation fighter jets, like the infamous Checkmate, but also when it comes to commercial airliners. The future Sukhoi Superjet (SSJ)-New will boast more than 90% Russian-made parts, including the PD-8 engine, and will also come with an advanced system of logistical support, hoping to achieve record-breaking sales on foreign markets.
The Russian state corporation Rostec has announced plans for upgrading the SSJ back in 2015. The airliner hadn’t been successful outside the country, Simple Flying reports, so a different version, based on domestically-developed components, had to be developed for damage control. This was done in record time, as the SSJ-New is scheduled to be certified next year, and enter into service by 2024.
On the way to that, Rostec recently announced another milestone – the development of the automatic control system (ACS) for the PD-8 engine has been successfully completed. The system will control the engine’s operation, including thrust parameters and fuel consumption, and was developed from 100% domestically-made components and materials. It’s also described as being highly-resistant, and meant for a long service life.
For the next phase, the ACS will undergo bench tests as part of the engine, according to Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy General Director of Rostec. Apparently, it only took a year and a half to develop it, and the entire PD-8 engine is set for certification in 2023. The gas generator, also known as the engine’s “heart,” was unveiled at the MAKS Air Show in 2021.
The PD-8 engine is based on the PD-14, another innovative propulsion system based on domestic materials, designed to power the MC-21 airliner, which also boasts innovative composite wings. For a first in the history of Russia’s engine building, the PD-14’s heart was tested by conducting flights through a volcanic ash cloud.
We don’t know yet whether the PD-8 will have to go through the same challenge, but it already completed successful ground testing, last year, and is now one step closer to certification. The future SSJ-New, boasting an almost entirely Russian-made structure, will be able to carry up to 98 passengers.
On the way to that, Rostec recently announced another milestone – the development of the automatic control system (ACS) for the PD-8 engine has been successfully completed. The system will control the engine’s operation, including thrust parameters and fuel consumption, and was developed from 100% domestically-made components and materials. It’s also described as being highly-resistant, and meant for a long service life.
For the next phase, the ACS will undergo bench tests as part of the engine, according to Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy General Director of Rostec. Apparently, it only took a year and a half to develop it, and the entire PD-8 engine is set for certification in 2023. The gas generator, also known as the engine’s “heart,” was unveiled at the MAKS Air Show in 2021.
The PD-8 engine is based on the PD-14, another innovative propulsion system based on domestic materials, designed to power the MC-21 airliner, which also boasts innovative composite wings. For a first in the history of Russia’s engine building, the PD-14’s heart was tested by conducting flights through a volcanic ash cloud.
We don’t know yet whether the PD-8 will have to go through the same challenge, but it already completed successful ground testing, last year, and is now one step closer to certification. The future SSJ-New, boasting an almost entirely Russian-made structure, will be able to carry up to 98 passengers.