Russia’s Innovative Domestically-Made PD-8 Aircraft Engine Closer to Certification

Russia wants to win over its foreign customers not just when it comes to next-generation fighter jets, like the infamous Checkmate, but also when it comes to commercial airliners. The future Sukhoi Superjet (SSJ)-New will boast more than 90% Russian-made parts, including the PD-8 engine, and will also come with an advanced system of logistical support, hoping to achieve record-breaking sales on foreign markets.

6 photos