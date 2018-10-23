Russian ZIL-130 Truck Humiliates Porsche 718 Cayman in Drag Race

Going into this story, we didn't know very much about the ZIL-130. Wikipedia says it entered mass production in 1966 and lasted until 1994. It was used for all sorts of things, including launching rockets.The specs we found don't match what's in the video. For example, the wheelbase is supposed to be 3,800mm, so this must be a short version because it certainly doesn't dwarf the Cayman that much.Also, the original 6-liter V8 probably didn't have what it takes to push a 4.3-ton vehicle faster than a fast German coupe. So what gives?Well, the bloggers at AcademyG have done some work to this model. At the beginning of this video, we see them installing a bumper and hood assembly and a dump truck bed. They might be lighter, but there's no sure-fire way of knowing, since not even Google can figure out what they're saying.However, this project has been in the works for quite some time, and the thing that makes it tick is an engine from a crashed BMW X5 M. With a simple tune, this was later taken to 700 horsepower, channeled to all four wheels. You can even see the Bavarian steering wheel, weirdly attached to the truck rack.The race against the Porsche sees two heats, both of which are won by the ZIL using brute force. And just to prove they didn't fake it, the Russians also put a BMW M2 on the track, which does even worse against the ZIL.This troll build came to light in the spring of 2018. Right after the engine swap was carried out, the Russian truck raced a Ford Mustang. How much faster can it get before parts start flying off?