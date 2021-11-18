5 Roscosmos Will Shoot First Movie in Space, Not Tom Cruise

4 Russians to Take Tourists to the ISS, Throw in Spacewalks for Kicks

3 Astronaut Shares Images of the Most Intense Auroras Seen From the ISS in the Last 6 Months

2 SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Carries Four Astronauts to the Space Station

1 Russia Blows Up a Satellite in Orbit, Space Station Astronauts Take Shelter

More on this:

Russian News Agency Goes Story-Hunting in Space, Opens World's First Bureau on the ISS

Russian news agency TASS is no longer satisfied with whatever there is to report from this planet, so it plans to open a permanent bureau on the International Space Station (ISS). 7 photos



As stated by TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov, so far, the news agency is present all across Russia and in 60 other countries, planning to continue its growth. Arguing that it is currently limited to just our planet, TASS has targeted outer space for its news expansion.



Misurkin will be launched into space on December 8, onboard the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft. He will be accompanied by Japanese billionaire Yusako Maezawa and his assistant, Yozo Hirano. The Russian cosmonaut will be in charge of coming up with interesting news and amazing snapshots from orbit.



The news agency’s job will be to popularize Russia’s activity in space, and Lord knows, there’s a lot of action up there on their part. Just a few days ago, Russia made the



The debris launched into space forced the TASS recently announced that it signed an agreement with Russian space corporation Roscosmos and chose cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin as the correspondent responsible for reporting on the Space Station’s daily routine. Among other accomplishments, Misurkin was also the Commander of the International Space Station for Expedition 54. It was the 54th expedition on the ISS and took place between December 2017 and February 2018.As stated by TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov, so far, the news agency is present all across Russia and in 60 other countries, planning to continue its growth. Arguing that it is currently limited to just our planet, TASS has targeted outer space for its news expansion.Misurkin will be launched into space on December 8, onboard the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft. He will be accompanied by Japanese billionaire Yusako Maezawa and his assistant, Yozo Hirano. The Russian cosmonaut will be in charge of coming up with interesting news and amazing snapshots from orbit.The news agency’s job will be to popularize Russia’s activity in space, and Lord knows, there’s a lot of action up there on their part. Just a few days ago, Russia made the headlines when it blew up in orbit one of its non-functional satellites, the Kosmos-1408. It used a direct-ascent missile (ASAT) to blast it, breaking it into more than 1,500 small pieces.The debris launched into space forced the astronauts on the Space Station to take shelter in order to stay safe from the cloud of remains flying by. NASA administrator Bill Nelson criticized the action calling it reckless and irresponsible, especially given that Russia also has two cosmonauts on the ISS.

load press release