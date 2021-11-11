EVE Online New Dawn Quadrant Adds New Exploration Sites, Makes Mining in Space Better

SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Carries Four Astronauts to the Space Station

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule lifted off into space atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday, November 10th, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending the Crew-3 astronauts on a 22-hour journey to the ISS. This is SpaceX's third astronaut mission for NASA as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. 7 photos



The international crew is currently on its way to the orbiting lab. The Crew Dragon Endurance will dock autonomously to the space station's Harmony module on Thursday, November 11th, after a 22-hour flight.







Although the improved capsule will dock autonomously during Crew Dragon's flight, SpaceX will monitor a series of automatic maneuvers from its mission control center in Hawthorne, California. At the same time,



"Ensuring our crews have safe transportation and continued access to space is an enormous responsibility," said Steve Stich, manager with NASA's Commercial Crew Program. "We know the crew is excited to get on station and settle into their long duration mission. The NASA and SpaceX team remains vigilant in support of their safe arrival and eventual return to Earth."



The four astronauts will spend six months aboard the space station, where they'll conduct new scientific research in fields such as health technologies, materials science, and plant science.



Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/P2H0r0VaES — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2021



