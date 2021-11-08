Astronaut Shares Images of the Most Intense Auroras Seen From the ISS in the Last 6 Months

These were the last days in space for the four members of the NASA/SpaceX Crew-2 mission, so the astronauts took advantage of their position (literally) to capture all the spectacular phenomena this universe has to offer. One of the crew members recently took some breathtaking photos of the mesmerizing Aurora Borealis, as seen from the ISS (International Space Station).
Thomas Pesquet is one of the four crew members of the mission, a French aerospace engineer, pilot, and astronaut who works for the ESA (European Space Agency). He is also the current ISS commander.
Making the most of his last days on the Space Station, the astronaut shared on his Twitter some stunning photos of the auroras, which he labels as the most intense ones in the entire mission. As specified on his social media account, Pesquet says the mesmerizing northern lights were a final bouquet offered by nature and was captured over North America, with the amazing spikes being higher than our orbit. He added that the crew flew right above the center of the ring, with rapid waves and pulses all over.
Pesquet also snapped a shot of Florida, explaining that one of the unique aspects of space travel is the fact that you can see your destination before you leave.
All four astronauts will return home soon, successfully completing SpaceX’s third human mission for NASA. The other three crew members in the mission are NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and astronaut Aki Hoshide from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).
The undocking from the ISS of the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour carrying the four astronauts was postponed by a day due to bad weather. It is now scheduled for today, November 8, with a splashdown off the coast of Florida. You can watch the event live.
Making the most of his last days on the Space Station, the astronaut shared on his Twitter some stunning photos of the auroras, which he labels as the most intense ones in the entire mission. As specified on his social media account, Pesquet says the mesmerizing northern lights were a final bouquet offered by nature and was captured over North America, with the amazing spikes being higher than our orbit. He added that the crew flew right above the center of the ring, with rapid waves and pulses all over.
Pesquet also snapped a shot of Florida, explaining that one of the unique aspects of space travel is the fact that you can see your destination before you leave.
All four astronauts will return home soon, successfully completing SpaceX’s third human mission for NASA. The other three crew members in the mission are NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and astronaut Aki Hoshide from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).
The undocking from the ISS of the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour carrying the four astronauts was postponed by a day due to bad weather. It is now scheduled for today, November 8, with a splashdown off the coast of Florida. You can watch the event live.