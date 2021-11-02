Samuel Adams' New Beer Is Made With Orbited Hops That Went Into Space

Back in September, Elon Musk’s SpaceX team launched Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to low earth orbit. It was a historic event indeed, but not just for humankind, but also for 66 pounds of Citra and Mosaic hops, which traveled over 300 miles above the Earth. It is how Samuel Adams’ new beer Space Craft was born.
The Boston-based beer company justly calls its new beer out-of-this-world, as the hops in it got to partake in a unique multiday journey that most of us only dream of. They were “passengers” of the Inspiration4 all-civilian space mission commanded by Jared Isaacman, the Shift4 Payments founder and CEO.
After the 66 pounds (30 kg) of Citra and Mosaic orbited hops returned from their epic voyage, they landed straight into Samuel Adams’ new piney and tropical West Coast style IPA (India pale ale). As for the taste of the Space Craft, the brewery describes it as a beer with a firm bitterness, with generous tropical notes like grapefruit, guava, and passionfruit co-pilot with piney and resiny hop aromas.
If your mouth is watering already, you should know that the beer can be pre-ordered right now and will launch nationwide on November 16. You’ll be able to order it online as well, as home delivery is available for it.
A four-pack is priced at approximately $22.
According to Samuel Adams, the name of the beer was chosen with the help of thousands of fans who had the opportunity to brainstorm and come up with a name of cosmic proportions for the brew. After analyzing more than 5,000 ideas, the company finally went with Space Craft.
The Inspiration4 space mission was operated by SpaceX, which launched the Dragon Capsule that traveled at over 17,000 mph (27,360 kph), with the first non-professional crew on board. The flight propelled humankind in a new era of space exploration, while also raising awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, for pediatric-cancer research.
