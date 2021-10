SpaceX 215-Feet Rocket Goes Up with Crew Dragon on Top Ahead of Halloween Launch

Timelapse of Falcon 9 and Dragon going vertical pic.twitter.com/WEp20JfU9t — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 27, 2021

The 215-feet (65-meter) tall rocket will take off the launch pad with the Crew Dragon capsule on top on Sunday, October 31st, at 2:21 EDT. The spacecraft, named Endurace, will send its four passengers – NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer – on a 22-hour journey to the space station.Once in Earth's orbit, the SpaceX mission control will keep an eye on a series of automatic maneuvers that will take the Crew-3 astronauts to their new home. The team will arrive on the ISS early on the morning of Monday for a brief handover with the astronauts who went to the orbiting lab in April as part of the Crew-2 mission. Crew-2 is expected to leave the station in November aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour and splashdown in one of the landing zones off the coast of Florida.The Crew-3 astronauts will spend six months on the ISS , where they will conduct scientific research in areas such as materials science, health technologies, and plant science in order to help pave the way for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit.The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is currently in vertical position on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, awaiting the Crew-3 Halloween launch There are still some necessary steps that must be followed ahead of the liftoff. On October 28th, the astronauts and a team of engineers will perform a final rehearsal and verify if everything is in check for the big day.