Royal Navy HMS Glasgow's Bow Is Half a Ship Waiting for the Rest

First introduced in 1998, the Royal Navy’s Global Combat Ship program is slowly starting to yield results. This week, the builder of the program’s City Class Type 26 frigates, BAE Systems, rolled out the forward section of the first member of the family, the HMS Glasgow. 4 photos



Construction of the Glasgow began in 2017, and even if the Royal Navy announced a year ago the ship is halfway finished, it’s only now that



The section that rolled out on the hardstand to be paired with the aft section contains the ship’s bridge, operations room, and accommodation spaces. It took the BAE team 90 minutes to move the mammoth to its designated location.



"The Type 26 is a highly capable ASW warship designed for joint and multinational operations across the full spectrum of warfare and will serve at the heart of the Royal Navy's surface fleet for decades to come,” Pat Browning, the Type 26 program Team Leader at Defence Equipment and Support, said in a statement.



"The roll out of the forward section of HMS Glasgow; the first of the Type 26 class, hails a landmark moment for this cutting-edge vessel and a huge step forward for the program.”



According to the available info, the HMS Glasgow should enter operations with the



Like all the others in its family, the HMS Glasgow will be equipped with the Sea Ceptor missile defense system, a 5-inch medium caliber gun, a flexible mission bay, the Artisan 997 medium-range radar, and towed array sonars. Chinook-sized helicopters will be capable of landing on the flight deck.



