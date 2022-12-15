Royal Air Force Pilots Get a Different Kind of Green Light

If you’ve been following autoevolution for some time, you most likely saw the almighty Globemaster (either the USAF or the RAF one) in all kinds of circumstances, always impressive in stature and capability. This time, the RAF C-17 heavy-lift transporter looks like it’s ready for the Holidays, almost glowing in the otherworldly green light of the aurora borealis.
Winter means it’s time for extreme weather training for different military troops. In the case of RAF (UK’s Royal Air Force) it’s Exercise Clockwork, bringing military personnel and freight to Norway. The way to get them there was by flying them aboard the Globemaster that’s part of the Air Mobility Force, stationed at RAF Brize Norton.
As its name suggests, this unit is all about global mobility, which means that it needs to be able to reach any location, and to get there as fast as possible. And that’s what the C-17 was designed for.
As you can imagine, Exercise Clockwork is no walk in the park. Not just the people involved, but all the vehicles as well, are submitted to grueling temperatures, with the one goal of reinforcing Arctic capabilities.
Luckily, this challenging training also came with some perks. “In this case, our route allowed us to see the northern lights, an unexpected delight. We were lucky enough to watch the electric green waves begin to flare, lighting up the sky,” said Squadron Leader Shepperd.
The old Globemaster looked even more stunning with the aurora borealis background. And it wasn’t alone. Other venerable workhorses, such as the Atlas, Voyager, and Hercules, also gave a helping hand.
Still considered the most flexible military cargo aircraft, the Boeing-designed Globemaster can carry more than 100 troops or 170,900 pounds (77,519 kg) of cargo inside its enormous belly, boasting a wingspan of 169 feet (nearly 52 meters).
