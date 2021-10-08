RoboTire Automotive Automation Startup Finds New Investors

A Detroit-based automotive robotics and automation startup which purports to “revolutionize the tire industry” say they’ve just closed a $7.5 million investment round led by The Reinalt-Thomas Corporation (which does business as Discount Tire and America's Tire) and is the world's largest independent tire retailer.
The announcement came from Automotive Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, 640 Oxford Ventures and a number of angel investors.
"This is a pivotal moment for RoboTire and sets us on a path to further transform vehicle maintenance," said RoboTire CEO and Founder, Victor Darolfi. "Our focus is to revolutionize the way tires are changed, and collaborating with Discount Tire will make our innovative technology more widely available to consumers who need both speed and service as part of their daily lives."
The patented RoboTire system makes use of robots to change tires in just a fraction of the time that it takes for human operators to complete the task. RoboTire says their process reduces a tire change from a multiple-hour experience to one that takes just 15 minutes.
The company says that introducing its breakthrough manufacturing-level automation to automotive repair shops will transform the way fleet operators, automotive service providers and tire and wheel services do business.
According to Tom Williams, CEO of Discount Tire, RoboTire’s new and innovative technologies will drive a better customer experience and as customer expectations and the tire shopper’s 'buy and book online' experience expand, his company’s ability to deliver reduced wait times will help them pursue automation and enhancements.
Founded in 2018, RoboTire holds multiple patents and patents pending for this set of automotive systems.
"We see RoboTire as transformative – not only for the tire industry but for the development of smarter automotive technologies and future-proofing the workforce of skilled technicians," said Will Mapes, COO of RoboTire. "We're excited to build out and scale our operations and team in Detroit and in Michigan."
