RoboTire Automotive Automation Startup Finds New Investors

More on this:

1 Rolls-Royce to Develop and Sell Autonomous Vessel Control Systems With Sea Machines

2 Spot the Robot Becomes a Damage Assessor for an American Insurance Company

3 Science Could Make Self-Driving Cars Know When They’re Failing, Before It’s Too Late

4 These Award-Winning Robots Can Do the Coolest Car Paint Jobs With Just One Pass

5 Apple Looking for Car Engineers, And This Has Nothing to Do With CarPlay