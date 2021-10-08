4 The LumoFuel Bioreactor Lets You Create Carbon Neutral Fuel at Home

3 This New Aerodynamic Design Could Improve Fuel Efficiency for Heavy Vehicles

2 Innovative Hydrogen Hub in California Turns Waste Into “Greener Than Green” Fuel

1 Gas Station Simulator Is Here to Feed Your OCD Tendencies

More on this:

Fuel Me Rolls Out Tech at Chicago Venture Summit

Fuel Me is a first-of-its-kind, cloud-based technology platform to allow customers in the commercial transportation and construction industries to buy their fuel and call up emergency roadside assistance services at the click of an app button. 10 photos



Passacantando says the platform leverages decades of experience in the direct fueling distribution industry and a leadership team with years on the job for the likes of



Fuel Me was built as the team realized that the fuel procurement process was antiquated and inefficient, and that recognition of the need for more efficient, technologically advanced management tools led them to develop their innovative and disruptive technology solution.



Fuel Me says that the lack of real-time visibility during the process has led an estimated 70% of U.S. job sites to go over budget on fuel spend. As a solution, the Fuel Me platform offers real-time visibility and accounting reconciliation which, in the past, would take 30+ days from fuel delivery to invoicing to complete.



According to Passacantando, Fuel Me also provides benefits to truck drivers and companies operating large trucking fleets. He says that with some 3 million Long Haul trucks on the road in the U.S., and a lack of truck stops, has created increasingly challenging fueling problems for truckers. He adds that those long lines at congested truck stops result in average stopping times that often exceed 1 hour.



The



The Fuel Me app guarantees competitive pricing and excellent service through Fuel Me’s reliable nationwide network of over 30,000 approved vendors, while allowing users to manage all their orders in one place and in real-time with



“Whether you’re in need of fuel to run your excavator on your job site or you’re a driver filling up your tank, Fuel Me is the answer everyone has been waiting for,” said Passacantando.

“Unlike anything else in the market, Fuel Me simplifies the entire fuel procurement process, allowing customers to manage all purchases on a single platform, optimizing operations and administrative procedures, while providing extensive cost and time savings,” says Fuel Me CEO Carlo Passacantando.Passacantando says the platform leverages decades of experience in the direct fueling distribution industry and a leadership team with years on the job for the likes of Chevron BP , Clark Products, and Mansfield. He says his team’s experience selling to nationwide corporate clients such as UPS, CSX, and Rexel has given them an overarching understanding of the industry.Fuel Me was built as the team realized that the fuel procurement process was antiquated and inefficient, and that recognition of the need for more efficient, technologically advanced management tools led them to develop their innovative and disruptive technology solution.Fuel Me says that the lack of real-time visibility during the process has led an estimated 70% of U.S. job sites to go over budget on fuel spend. As a solution, the Fuel Me platform offers real-time visibility and accounting reconciliation which, in the past, would take 30+ days from fuel delivery to invoicing to complete.According to Passacantando, Fuel Me also provides benefits to truck drivers and companies operating large trucking fleets. He says that with some 3 million Long Haul trucks on the road in the U.S., and a lack of truck stops, has created increasingly challenging fueling problems for truckers. He adds that those long lines at congested truck stops result in average stopping times that often exceed 1 hour.The U.S. Department of Transportation says a 15-minute increase in dwell-time raises a truck’s expected crash rate by 6.2% and that increased accident risk ultimately lead to higher costs per gallon of up to $0.40.The Fuel Me app guarantees competitive pricing and excellent service through Fuel Me’s reliable nationwide network of over 30,000 approved vendors, while allowing users to manage all their orders in one place and in real-time with GPS tracking from start to finish.“Whether you’re in need of fuel to run your excavator on your job site or you’re a driver filling up your tank, Fuel Me is the answer everyone has been waiting for,” said Passacantando.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.