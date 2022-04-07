Robotic, Self-Propelling Buoy Aims to Simplify Sailboat Race Management, It's GPS-Powered

The MarkSetBot might look like your regular buoy, but it is, in fact, a GPS-powered robotic device that can self-propel itself wherever you instruct it to go. It can be controlled remotely and it was designed to simplify race management.
With the sailing industry being a multi-billion-dollar one, it is only logical to constantly strive to improve its every aspect. When it comes to sailboat races, there’s definitely room for improvement, with conventional buoys used to mark the courses being unreliable. Not to mention the fact that these marks have to be manually set and constantly adjusted by hand, depending on how the wind shifts.
Using patented technology, the MarkSetBot is basically a robotic mark that is GPS-powered and can move by itself, based on the user’s instructions. It is already used all around the world by over 140 clubs and organizations, in various major events, boasting over 10,400 days on the water.
This smart, autonomous mark is fully inflatable and easy to transport. It measures 84” x 84” x 54” (2.1m x 2.1m x 1.4m) and weighs 115 lb (52 kg). You can get it in several colors: green, orange, or yellow. It has an onboard motor that helps it self-propel.
The MarkSetBot is powered by a 100 Ah battery that claims to offer 20 to 24 hours of usage in winds of up to 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph). But the robotic mark can handle much stronger winds of over 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph) and waves that are around 10 ft (3m) high.
With GPS connectivity and its dedicated mobile app, the robotic buoy allows you to control it from anywhere, with a simple swipe of the finger. You can easily instruct it to reposition when the wind changes direction and there’s also an off-grid remote available for it. With the remote, you can control MarkSetBot even when there’s no cellular connection.
The robotic, self-propelling mark is available to rent, use on a subscription-based system, or buy. MarkSetBot is priced at $7,750. If you go with the BaaS (bot-as-a-service) option, you have to pay $350 per month. Renting the bot will cost you $1,000/bot/month.
