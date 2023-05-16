Rivian Issues Bug-Fixing Update To Address the Loss of Performance With the Previous Build

Rivian pushed a new over-the-air update to its fleet to address some issues introduced with the previous update. Among the most annoying was the loss of vehicle performance reported by some owners. The new 2023.18.00 update also refines the charging-at-home experience with scheduled charging.
Rivian rolled out an impressive update on May 1, with many new features that owners requested. This included Drive Cam and Charge Limit Slider for fine-tuning the charging experience. Immediately after the update went live, people cheered and started sharing driving videos from their Rivians, proving how popular this feature has become. Other essential features introduced with the update were the Charging Limit Slider and improvements to the cabin climate control system.
As with every software update, the 2023.14.00 build also introduced some nasty bugs. This is almost a given when an important update changes the software code significantly. We've discussed problems with Software as a Key on Samsung Android phones. Rivian deflected the responsibility, with its chief of software, Wassym Bensaid, saying the Korean phone manufacturer is working on a fix. Still, other Android phone brands could also experience issues.
Other owners reported various other problems, such as accounts disconnecting or the driving history disappearing. A week after the update, some people noticed the vehicle performance decreased, with acceleration and top speed affected. According to a report from RivnTrackr (@RivianSoftware), the truck's top speed was limited to 105 mph (170 kph) instead of 115 mph (185 kph). Rivian is now rolling out the 2023.18.00 update to address the issue and add other improvements to the R1 vehicles.
The most significant change with the new update is adding the Scheduled Charging option in the Rivian Mobile App version 1.14 or later. The new option is available in the Charging menu under the Manage entry. The update also improves various user interface aspects related to the Drive Cam feature and the Media App. Rivian claims many minor but annoying bugs were squashed with this build, including one that reduced the vehicle's range with a phone set up as a key and proximity locking and unlocking disabled.
Rivian also improved the Driver+ behavior, including lane centering performance for Highway Assist. It also fixed a rare issue that displayed an incorrect explanation of why Highway Assist wasn't available. Other fixes include problems with Bluetooth connection, Alexa commands, and the Drive Modes app. Rivian also fixed a rare issue that caused DC charging to fail until you restarted the vehicle. Hopefully, the new update doesn't introduce new bugs on its own, or at least they are not unbearable.
The fact that Rivian issued a big-fix update only two weeks after the 2023.14.00 build shows it is committed to improving owners' experience. The EV startup has been praised for its timely updates, which often bring important features. Rivian staff is also active on social media and owners' forums, so it catches up fairly quickly with its customers' feature requests and possible issues. This shortens the time until a software fix is offered, as the 2023.18.00 update shows.
As with every software update, the 2023.14.00 build also introduced some nasty bugs. This is almost a given when an important update changes the software code significantly. We've discussed problems with Software as a Key on Samsung Android phones. Rivian deflected the responsibility, with its chief of software, Wassym Bensaid, saying the Korean phone manufacturer is working on a fix. Still, other Android phone brands could also experience issues.
Other owners reported various other problems, such as accounts disconnecting or the driving history disappearing. A week after the update, some people noticed the vehicle performance decreased, with acceleration and top speed affected. According to a report from RivnTrackr (@RivianSoftware), the truck's top speed was limited to 105 mph (170 kph) instead of 115 mph (185 kph). Rivian is now rolling out the 2023.18.00 update to address the issue and add other improvements to the R1 vehicles.
The most significant change with the new update is adding the Scheduled Charging option in the Rivian Mobile App version 1.14 or later. The new option is available in the Charging menu under the Manage entry. The update also improves various user interface aspects related to the Drive Cam feature and the Media App. Rivian claims many minor but annoying bugs were squashed with this build, including one that reduced the vehicle's range with a phone set up as a key and proximity locking and unlocking disabled.
Rivian also improved the Driver+ behavior, including lane centering performance for Highway Assist. It also fixed a rare issue that displayed an incorrect explanation of why Highway Assist wasn't available. Other fixes include problems with Bluetooth connection, Alexa commands, and the Drive Modes app. Rivian also fixed a rare issue that caused DC charging to fail until you restarted the vehicle. Hopefully, the new update doesn't introduce new bugs on its own, or at least they are not unbearable.
The fact that Rivian issued a big-fix update only two weeks after the 2023.14.00 build shows it is committed to improving owners' experience. The EV startup has been praised for its timely updates, which often bring important features. Rivian staff is also active on social media and owners' forums, so it catches up fairly quickly with its customers' feature requests and possible issues. This shortens the time until a software fix is offered, as the 2023.18.00 update shows.