Here's the First Look at the Rivian R1T's Updated Powered Tonneau Cover

Rivian appears to have sorted out problems with the R1T tonneau cover and is ready to ship both the manual and the powered versions starting this summer. The update was offered on Twitter by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, who also showed how both versions look and operate.
Although Rivian impressed everyone with the RT electric truck, it wasn't without flaws. The fragile powered tonneau cover was probably the most annoying issue with the truck (apart from the vampire drain, of course). Many owners reported it stopped operating, jammed, or disintegrated altogether. Much ink has been spilled on this subject, especially as Rivian offered contradictory information about the availability of replacement parts.
Last October, Rivian stopped taking orders for the powered tonneau cover, acknowledging the manufacturing and reliability problems. The cover had a complicated mechanism, stowing the cover's many segments in a box behind the cabin. The system was prone to jamming and breaking apart, so it was probably for the better that Rivian gave up on it. Rivian offered the option of a manual cover comprising four interlocking aluminum panels. Although it promised to return the powered tonneau cover option later, Rivian didn't provide any more updates.
To add to the drama, Rivian couldn't even deliver the manual cover. In April, the EV startup informed R1T owners that the manual variant would start shipping this summer. This angered many people, some taking the matter into their own hands and making their own manual covers. The DIY solutions proved inspiring, and soon aftermarket options were also offered. Still, nothing beats the original accessories, especially for those with a broken powered tonneau cover.
Thankfully, Rivian surprised everyone, in a good way this time, with a video shared on Twitter. CEO RJ Scaringe announced that Rivian would also ship an updated powered tonneau cover beside the manual part this summer. Words don't mean much these days, so Scaringe demonstrated the new covers in his video, causing Rivian owners to cheer and celebrate.
The new powered cover no longer uses rigid panels. This allows it to roll inside a cassette without fearing the panels will jam. The solution resembles the manual aftermarket covers that some Rivian owners installed with great success, although it is power-operated. Hopefully, the new system will prove enduring.
The new powered tonneau cover will be installed on the pickup trucks delivered with the previous system. We're unsure if it will also be available as a retrofit, and it's currently unavailable to configure in the Rivian visualizer. Rivian previously said it's impossible to retrofit the powered tonneau cover on trucks not configured with it. The old part was a $2,500 option, with the manual cover costing $1,800, but we have no idea whether the new powered option will keep the same price.
Manual and updated powered tonneau covers coming mid-summer. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/rhPUAVZHkG— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) May 11, 2023