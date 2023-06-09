Rivian Is Trying To Move R1T Quad-Motor From Inventory With a 'Same-Day' Sales Event

Rivian will soon start to deliver the Dual-Motor variants of its trucks and SUVs, and naturally, people are less interested in buying the overpriced Quad-Motor specification. Rivian announced last month that more people would gain access to the R1 Shop, and now it notified people of an "R1T same-day sales event" dedicated to the Quad-Motor variant.
Rivian appears on track to deliver the promised 50,000 EVs in 2023, at least judging by the first-quarter performance. The EV startup will likely accelerate sales with the arrival of the Dual-Motor variants, which will be offered at more affordable prices. On the flip side, when people expect you to launch a cheaper version of a vehicle, it's a high chance they will not want to buy the more expensive variant, even when the price difference is justifiable. This is exactly what's happening at Rivian, as it tried several tactics to accelerate sales of the Quad-Motor variants.
The most affected is the R1T pickup truck, whose sales suffered after R1S arrived. We've previously learned the EV startup prioritized the R1S production at its factory in Normal, Illinois, and now we know why. The EV startup already had enough R1T in its inventory. The arrival of the Dual-Motor variant will make them even harder to sell. Usually, carmakers accelerate sales by offering a discount, but Rivian is already selling the trucks at a loss.
To clear the inventory, Rivian announced last month it was opening the R1 Shop to everyone living within a reasonable distance from a Rivian Service Center. Rivian promised a 14-day speedy delivery time or less as the production continues to ramp and more configurations become available. Not many took advantage of this offer because Rivian now offers people the chance to drive off in a Rivian on the same day. The catch? There aren't many configurations that you can choose from.
Rivian notified reservation holders that it's holding an "R1T same-day sales event" on June 17 at its Service Center in Normal, Illinois. The invitation says several R1T configurations are available and can be delivered on the spot. Regardless of the invitations sent, the event is open to everyone, and Rivian offers more details on its website. The first thing you learn reading the FAQs is that all available configurations are Quad-Motor with the Large battery pack. The colors, wheels, and interior options are the only variables.
No R1S will be available to purchase during the event, and, of course, no Dual-Motor configurations. Rivian will organize demo drives in some cases, but on a limited basis and only on local roads. Trade-ins are accepted but only for those who have the title in hand during the event. Although there's no pricing information available, we don't expect Rivian to offer discounts on these configurations. There are early reservation holders who got price protection in March 2022 but were never invited to configure their vehicles. If Rivian were willing to make discounts, these people would've been the first to get an R1T.
