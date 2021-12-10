1 Rivian R1S Prototype Spotted in the Wild, Looks Bigger Than a Ram Truck Parked Nearby

Rivian Eyeing Brand New Electric Vehicle Production Facility In Georgia

A plot of land called the East Atlanta Megasite covers more than 1,950 acres and is likely to become the home of Rivian's second major production plant. The site could employ 8,000 people and build 200,000 vehicles each year. 6 photos EV truck to market and



The report comes from



The deal would be a huge win for a state that has traditionally missed out on similar projects. Many states around Georgia including Tennessee and Alabama have major automotive production facilities already.



If Rivian moves in Georgia would be one of the first states outside of California, Nevada, and Illinois with a plant totally dedicated to electric vehicle production. That could give them a leg up on the competition as the industry transitions to evs. Other states with traditional ICE production plants will have to retool to one degree or another.



It would also provide up to 8,000 new jobs and help Rivian produce up to 200,000 more vehicles each year. That would match what Rivian hopes to produce at its single plant in Illinois by 2023. Currently, production there is capped at 150,000 units per year.



Rivian CEO R. Scaringe says that the brand wants to have a capacity of 1,000,000 vehicles by the end of 2030. The report says that sometime next week, Rivian officials are scheduled to hold a ceremony with Georgia Governer Brian Kemp. Rivian has absolutely been booming recently with one of the most successful initial public offerings in history, winning the race to be the firsttruck to market and countless positive reviews . Now, it looks like they're pressing forward with plans to build a new plant and increase production.The report comes from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution who says that sources close to the deal have confirmed that Rivian and the State of Georgia will make a formal announcement next week. For Georgia, it would be one of the largest economic developments ever.The deal would be a huge win for a state that has traditionally missed out on similar projects. Many states around Georgia including Tennessee and Alabama have major automotive production facilities already.If Rivian moves in Georgia would be one of the first states outside of California, Nevada, and Illinois with a plant totally dedicated to electric vehicle production. That could give them a leg up on the competition as the industry transitions to evs. Other states with traditionalproduction plants will have to retool to one degree or another.It would also provide up to 8,000 new jobs and help Rivian produce up to 200,000 more vehicles each year. That would match what Rivian hopes to produce at its single plant in Illinois by 2023. Currently, production there is capped at 150,000 units per year.Rivian CEO R. Scaringe says that the brand wants to have a capacity of 1,000,000 vehicles by the end of 2030. The report says that sometime next week, Rivian officials are scheduled to hold a ceremony with Georgia Governer Brian Kemp.