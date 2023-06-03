Rivian and Lucid Are Not Like Other BEV Startups – They Have a Backup Others Don't Have

It is increasingly clearer that most of the BEV startups we have seen in the last few years will not survive. They emerged in a moment of easy money when a bull market stimulated investors to look for the next Tesla. When war, inflation, and other dire conditions made these investors disappear, what was left were several companies struggling to make a profit without even having a product to sell. The exceptions are Lucid and Rivian.

45 photos Photo: Lucid/Rivian/edited by autoevolution