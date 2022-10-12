Reviewer Duo Thinks the 2022 BMW M550i Is a Cheater M5 Car, It's the Sleeper of the Year

If you are looking for a mid-sized sedan with a ton of power that's less chunky than a 7 Series and more prominent than a compact-sized 3 Series, the 2022 BMW M550i sounds like a perfect choice.
Let's face it. The 2022 BMW 5 Series hasn't caused much of a stir in the car enthusiast circle since it came out. Most thrill lovers feel it doesn't match up to the older generation 5 Series, and part of the problem could be its broad line of options.
The 2022 5 Series lineup comes in three variables: a peppy turbocharged 4-cylinder, a plug-in hybrid, and the raucous twin-turbo V8.
Yuri and Jakub of TheStraightPipes YouTube channel finally got their hands on the 2022 BMW M550i. Even though it is not a new kid on the block of performance sedans anymore, we still felt compelled to write about their experience behind the wheel.
Under the hood, the 2022 BMW M550i packs a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 good for 523 hp (530 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. It's the same stroker you'll get in the M5 and M5 CS (detuned), but also in the 2022 Range Rover P530.
"This just feels like a car that aligns perfectly with the way that I drive and how I want to control it," Yuri said. "You can tell that it's like less crazy than an M5, but it's still good," Jakub added.
The duo thinks the 2022 BMW M550i is an 'above normal people' car comparable to a Mercedes-AMG E 53, which actually has to do with an AMG-sourced 3.0-liter V6 and much less power. According to the duo, you don't need to jump 'as high' to the BMW M5 from the 2022 M550i, like you'd do from an E 53 to an E 63 from Mercedes-AMG.
The 2022 BMW M550i comes with an adaptative sports suspension. Jakub and Yuri think it's excellent since they hardly noticed the difference driving in Sport Plus mode. They'd have noticed the difference in the M5 since the suspension stiffens up during Sport shifting.
They also love that the 2022 BMW M550i still comes with all the usual stuff from this generation of BMW interior-wise, and none of that big display or interactive interior tech on new-age luxury cars. "It's the best. The last of the good stuff. Even like the M3, I think it is going to the new bad style that the I4 has," Yuri confessed.
According to the reviewers, the 2022 BMW M550i has some body roll compared to an M5 going into sharp turns and oversteers on exit.
Still, the duo thinks the 2022 BMW M550i is the sweet spot of the 5 Series range, and you don't miss much on the M5 when it comes to power and suspension.
What do you think? Would you pick the 2022 BMW M550i over an M5 or an M5 CS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
