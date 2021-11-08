5 Eli Zero Electric Quadricycle to Finally Arrive in European Dealerships

Retro-Looking Surrey E-Bike Is a Four-Seater That Takes You on a Ride Down Memory Lane

There are very few things you can’t find on Alibaba, with this e-store being an endless source of products, with some of them being really weird, like this four-seater electric bike. 8 photos



Taking a ride down memory lane is a costly business, as the Motrike surrey bike doesn’t come cheap. It is priced at $2,150 on Surrey bikes aim to offer a fun, healthy, and environmentally friendly way to enjoy some quality time with your loved ones, while sightseeing the nostalgic way, in a vehicle designed with the past in mind. The only difference is that the clippety-clop of the horse has now been replaced with a 60V 1,500W motor and more high-tech features.This four-wheeler from China-based company Motrike looks like a vintage car and it can actually carry not four people, but six, as long as the fifth and sixth passengers are kids. There’s a special padded seat with a safety strap in front of the bike, just for toddlers, although they didn’t exactly find the best spot for it, as it is positioned right in front of the “driver”, blocking his view.Motrike boasts of the ruggedness and durability of the thick, reinforced steel frame, and the bike is also antirust and corrosion-resistant, with a powder coat paint job applied, which is not just useful but also good-looking. You can get the quadricycle in several colors, such as red, blue, green, and yellow.Moving on, the four-seater comes with electric assist thanks to a 1,500W rear hub motor, making the ride all the more enjoyable, by reducing the effort required to make this thing move. As for the battery included, the 32Ah lead acid battery promises a range of more than 50 miles (80 km) on a single charge. The charging time of the battery is around three hours.An LCD is also included. There are two steering wheels on the bike and the pedals are made from aluminum alloy.Taking a ride down memory lane is a costly business, as the Motrike surrey bike doesn’t come cheap. It is priced at $2,150 on Alibaba

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.